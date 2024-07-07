YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) versus Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Head to Head Comparison

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YY Group and Kforce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Group $31.77 million 0.99 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Kforce $1.53 billion 0.78 $61.08 million $2.89 21.18

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Group N/A N/A N/A Kforce 3.78% 36.39% 17.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares YY Group and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.8% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for YY Group and Kforce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kforce has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Kforce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kforce is more favorable than YY Group.

Summary

Kforce beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, insurance, retail, and technology industries. The FA businesses segment offers talent solutions to its clients in areas, including financial planning and analysis, business intelligence analysis, general accounting, transactional accounting, business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. It also provides consultants in lower skilled areas comprising loan servicing and support, customer and call center support, data entry, and other administrative roles. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial and business services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

