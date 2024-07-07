Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $12.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Everi

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $697.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Everi by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.