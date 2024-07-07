Brokerages Set SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target at $6.88

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.76. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

