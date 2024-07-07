Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 873.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 873.33 ($11.05).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.64) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.78) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 913.50 ($11.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 937 ($11.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 894.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 851.71.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($33,164.69). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,273.92). Also, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($33,164.69). Insiders purchased a total of 3,245 shares of company stock worth $2,831,549 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

