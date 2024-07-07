GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$42.92 Average PT from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of GDI opened at C$33.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

