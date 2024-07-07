Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $415.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 157.0% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.