Analysts Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) PT at $33.25

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAMS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

