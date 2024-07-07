Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $1.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.56.

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $737.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

