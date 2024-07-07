Analysts Set Wise plc (LON:WISE) Price Target at GBX 897.20

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 897.20 ($11.35).
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wise from GBX 1,140 ($14.42) to GBX 1,045 ($13.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.35) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.20) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 742.50 ($9.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 769.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 838.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 604.20 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62). The company has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,535.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
