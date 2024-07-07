Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.02 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Intel by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 344,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

