HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HP by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

