Brokerages Set Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) PT at C$6.28

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.28.

Several research firms recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467. Corporate insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

OLA stock opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

