Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $627,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

