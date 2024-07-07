ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,082.79

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,082.79 and last traded at $1,075.00, with a volume of 91088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,071.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $980.63 and its 200-day moving average is $918.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.