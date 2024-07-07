NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.52

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 265200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

