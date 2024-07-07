NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.52

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 265200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
NatWest Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
