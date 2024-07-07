Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.64

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $96.57, with a volume of 112850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,071,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 332,978 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,038,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,787 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

