Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.64

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $96.57, with a volume of 112850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.