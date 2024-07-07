iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.08

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 13965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

