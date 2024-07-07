iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.08

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 13965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
