Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $478.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.05), with a volume of 23297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($5.84).

Volution Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £946.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,278.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

