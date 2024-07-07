Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.23

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 3363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 281,662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

