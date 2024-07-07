GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $362.19

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 362.19 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 362.19 ($4.58), with a volume of 54455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.80 ($4.49).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.00) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £906.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 335.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -579.71%.

In other GB Group news, insider Dev Dhiman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £67,600 ($85,504.68). 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

