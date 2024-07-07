Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.50

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.00), with a volume of 171419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.91).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($216,286.36). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.
