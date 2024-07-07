Ibstock (LON:IBST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.40

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.40 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.24), with a volume of 3659315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.20 ($2.18).

IBST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of £703.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,584.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.79.

In other news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($58,984.42). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

