Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newegg Commerce Call Options (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,096 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
NEGG stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Newegg Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
