Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.46

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.46 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.73), with a volume of 1082789375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.28 ($0.72).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

The stock has a market cap of £36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.92.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

