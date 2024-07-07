Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Down 13.3%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 25,577,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 274,809,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

