Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 20%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,254,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,468,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan. In addition, it holds interest in the gold licenses, including Jundee East project that comprises 29 blocks covering and area of approximately 89.3 square kilometers; and the Northern Zone project, which covers an area of 82 hectares located in Western Australia, as well as develops green hydrogen project in Pakistan.

