Herald (LON:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,240.00

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($28.33) and last traded at GBX 2,235 ($28.27), with a volume of 6267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,220 ($28.08).

Herald Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,753.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,076.38.

Get Herald alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($26.27) per share, for a total transaction of £62,310 ($78,813.56). Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.