Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 8.5%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 486,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 687,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18.

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

