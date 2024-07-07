Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.40

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.37), with a volume of 475270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.31).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.20).

The company has a market cap of £971.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.13.

In other news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($167,815.58). 38.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

