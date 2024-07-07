IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $366.50

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366.50 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 356.50 ($4.51), with a volume of 138430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 390 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About IntegraFin



IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Further Reading

