Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $272.40

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.40 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.31), with a volume of 1939615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.60 ($3.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.90).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 2.2 %

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,571.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 24,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,718.82). Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.