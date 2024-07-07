Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $391.60

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.60 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 391.60 ($4.95), with a volume of 903578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.20 ($4.78).

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 355.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 37,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($163,984.97). Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.