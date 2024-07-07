Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $391.60

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.60 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 391.60 ($4.95), with a volume of 903578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.20 ($4.78).

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 355.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 37,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($163,984.97). Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

