Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 3.5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.64. Approximately 31,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 894,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.21.

In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$77,915.00. Also, Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Insiders sold 161,668 shares of company stock worth $2,394,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

