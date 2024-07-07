iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.88

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 170993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
