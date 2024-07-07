iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.88

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 170993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

