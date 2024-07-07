iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.88

Jul 7th, 2024

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 170993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

