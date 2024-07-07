Financial Contrast: Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) vs. LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Top KingWin has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Top KingWin and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top KingWin and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $5.45 million 0.95 -$2.55 million N/A N/A LiveWorld $11.46 million 0.62 $210,000.00 ($0.01) -15.52

LiveWorld has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A LiveWorld -3.70% -9.04% -5.93%

Summary

Top KingWin beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

