Head-To-Head Comparison: Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) and Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ContextLogic and Deliveroo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 0 2 0 0 2.00 Deliveroo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ContextLogic and Deliveroo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -131.05% -115.96% -62.36% Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Deliveroo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $287.00 million 0.49 -$317.00 million ($11.98) -0.48 Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deliveroo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

Deliveroo beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic



ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Deliveroo



Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

