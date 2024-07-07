Head-To-Head Contrast: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federal Signal and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.91%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 10.31% 17.36% 10.35% Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Federal Signal and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.72 billion 2.97 $157.40 million $2.96 28.32 Vicinity Motor $19.05 million 0.94 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -0.98

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Vicinity Motor on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

