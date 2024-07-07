Reviewing Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Alvotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.70 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.67 Alvotech $93.38 million N/A -$551.73 million ($2.08) -5.83

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Alvotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alvotech has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Alvotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alvotech is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A -60.83% -50.73% Alvotech -633.61% N/A -80.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics beats Alvotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.