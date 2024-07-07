Analyzing Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 5 0 2.40 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $28.11, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 30.46% 20.41% 14.07% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.20 $388.30 million $2.01 12.64 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.