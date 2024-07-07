EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.11.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $325,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,864,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

