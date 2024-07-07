Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $1,705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $1,705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,282 shares of company stock worth $2,551,801. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.