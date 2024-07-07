Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

