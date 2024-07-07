Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

