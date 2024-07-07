Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.12.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $123.61 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

