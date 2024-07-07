Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 443.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.