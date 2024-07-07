Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.