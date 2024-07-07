Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

