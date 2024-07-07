Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Materialise Stock Up 1.4 %

MTLS stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Materialise has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $282.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Materialise by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

