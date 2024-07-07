StockNews.com Downgrades UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Buy

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,245,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 107,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

