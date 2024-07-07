Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $49,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,944 shares in the company, valued at $366,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,827 shares of company stock worth $785,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

